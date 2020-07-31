In a statement to all Muslims, the President said he wishes them well and urged them to be committed to nation building.

He said Muslims must always be guided by sacrifice and loyalty to the nation, as inspired by Prophet Ibrahim.

President Akufo-Addo's message to Muslims

“Eid-ul-Adha is a celebration of the true essence of Islam, peace, and submission to the will of Allah. I pray we use the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to reflect on the spirit of sacrifice and loyalty that inspired Prophet Ibrahim to accept Allah’s command to sacrifice his son Ishmael,” Akufo-Addo said in his statement.

“Our nation requires that we sacrifice our abilities and talents to the nation-building of a Ghana Beyond Aid.”

“I urge all Muslims to take advantage of this Holy Month of Zhul-hajj to pray for the peace of our nation, as we count down to election 2020.”

The President assured that his government will create equal opportunities for all, irrespective of ethnicity or gender.

He also cautioned all Muslims to continue to observe all social distancing protocols as the celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.