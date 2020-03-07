Following the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the global, President Nana Akfuo-Addo has urged nationals of high-risk countries cancel non-essential travels into Ghana.

The president urged the nationals of China, Iran, Italy Japan and South Korea in his Independence Day address to avoid non-essential travels into Ghana.

The 63rd Independence Day anniversary was marked on Friday in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

According to the president, stringent measures have been put in place at Ghana's entry points to screen and diagnose potential cases.

He said: “The coronavirus is the medical crisis that is bringing in its wake, deaths and economic difficulties and it is spreading fear and panic throughout the world. In the early days of the outbreak, I constituted on 7th February a high powered emergency response team to handle the crisis which has been monitoring developments and reporting to me on a daily basis. Strict checks at our entry points are being conducted with rigorous screening procedures. Isolation and treatment centres have been designated for potential cases and a quarantine centre has been set up.”

He also said about 5,000 protective equipment for health workers have been procured and distributed to all regions and major health facilities as well as points of entries, teaching hospitals, treatment centres and selected health facilities.

"In the interim, non-essential travel into Ghana is being strongly discouraged from high-risk countries namely China, Iran, Italy Japan and South Korea. We are counting on the experts to do their part to save others and we all have a responsibility to help ourselves and each other. Recommendations are for each one of us to practice basic personal hygiene and be extra careful with sanitation,” he said.

While the president was delivering his speech, the latest suspected case of coronavirsus in Ghana tested negative. Ghana's neighbour, Togo, has recorded its first coronavirus case.

The virus has now killed more than 3,450 people and infected more than 100,000 across 92 nations since the outbreak first emerged in China in December. Over 3,000 of those deaths have been in China.