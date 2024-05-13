Africa's success lies in the hands of the youth - Akufo-Addo urges skills dev't

President Akufo -Addo highlighted the need to recognize the importance of the youth and how to improve their skills especially in the area of Fintech.

"We should recognize the success of our vision rests on the shoulders of our youth. The heartbeat of our continent and the engine of our shared prosperity so let us equip them with the portable, versatile skills they need to thrive in the digital age, providing them with the tools and knowledge to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of work and opportunities."

Ghana, according to President Addo, has embraced this challenge by making substantial investments in technology-driven education, vocational training, and entrepreneurial development.

"Ghana has accepted this challenge investing heavily in technology driven education , vocational training and entrepreneurial development

We are fostering cross-border skills recognition and promoting digital literacy, ensuring our young people have the confidence and capability to navigate the fintech landscape with ease and aplomb," he added.

The President stressed the importance of prioritizing investment in digital infrastructure and channeling resources to communities that have been left behind by the march of progress. Bridging the digital divide, he emphasized, is crucial to prevent leaving too many Africans on the sidelines of the global economy.

"We must continue our partnership across government, financial institutions, tech firms, and development agencies, working together with shared purpose and unwavering commitment to developing innovative solutions and strategic initiatives that will propel us towards a more prosperous and equitable future," President Addo urged.

The 3i Africa Summit, themed "Unleashing Africa's FinTech and Digital Economic Potential," is set to run from May 13 to May 15, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre. The summit aims to explore and promote active collaboration between diverse stakeholder groups in key areas, fostering innovation momentum across the region.

Organized by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Development Bank Ghana (DBG), in partnership with Elevandi, established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the summit boasts a lineup of distinguished speakers. Among them is Wamkele Mene, the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat.