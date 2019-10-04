He said the government has failed woefully in communicating effectively to the Ghanaian populace.

The veteran journalist said most issues which could have been resolved and clarified easily failed because of the poor manner they address their issues.

According to him, due to their inability to speak well to the general public on pressing issues, a vacuum has been created where people get misled easily by the opposition parties, making it difficult for Ghanaians to understand their version of the story.

“I’ll be dishonest and insincere if I fail to recognise that this country and especially this administration has not had challenges with communication, I would be dishonest. Whether it is due to incompetence or it is due to oversight, either way it’s a communication deficit, head or tail which creates problems. But let’s examine them specifically in terms of the specifics.”

His comment follows, when the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh contradicted himself in regards to the implementation of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education for basic schools in the country.

Napo in January 2019, admitted that the subject of sexuality education has become a very important matter particularly for the youth and due to the free flow of information and media pluralism, it is important to reform the educational system by providing accurate information on sexuality.

Kweku Baako

He maintained that “We in Ghana see it as imperative that sexuality education should be part of the curricula that we will launch in September this year from Kindergarten (KG) to Senior High School (SHS),”

But at a press conference recently following the backlash and uproar received from the public, the Minister denied the new curriculum includes the CSE.

Kweku Baako reacting to the Minister’s contradiction said government handled the issue wrongly and should have boldly come out to explain details of the CSE by bringing out factual, truthful information to dispel rumours but they failed terribly in doing so.