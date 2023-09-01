Akufo-Addo’s govt is the most deceptive in the 4th Republic – Asiedu Nketia

According to Mr. Nketia, what is happening in Ghana currently can best be described as “state capture,” in politics. He explained that, a group of people have captured the state and are using the state to achieve private ends.

“So once it happens like that you compromise all the state institutions all the institutions of good governance and so on are all compromised and so instead of having rule of law you have rule by law,” the NDC National Chairman intimated.

He continued that: “Instead of having rule of law, we have rule by law. Where somebody else is supreme and he is using the law to achieve his private ends, and that’s what we’re seeing in Ghana now and it is not going to be not possible for the system to be reformed.”

Mr. Nketia further noted that the current administration cannot be reformed.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC national chairman Pulse Ghana

“This government cannot be reformed it must be scrapped do you understand, so any attempt that looks like oh now they’ve learnt their lesson they want to do things they want to introduce transparency, they want to fight corruption, how can corrupt people fight corruption, It won’t happen so I think that all that is happening is that when there is any scandal the preoccupation is how do we get out of this, how do we manage public opinion”.

The NDC National Chairman also took on government for pretending to fight corruption by setting up institutions and described the current administration as a “complete deception.”

“A charade, Complete deception. I’ll call this administration the greatest deception, the greatest deception in the 4th republic. It’s like they’ll present what they don’t intend to do as what they are going to do and then mislead everybody and they actually will do what they are going to do,” he lamented.

