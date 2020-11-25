According to reports, residents converged at the durbar ground to address the media on poor road networks from Akyem Anyinasin to Old Tafo Akyem and insecurity in the area and during the conference, the police came and stopped them.

The police from Akyem Tafo District Police Command appeared and interrupted the event.

The conveners were interrogated for failure to secure a permit from the Police before holding the press conference and the police left without any arrest after the residents chanted war songs.

Akyem Anyinasin to Akyem Old Tafo road in recent times has become breeding grounds for armed robbers due to the bad nature of road networks.

The aggrieved residents have threatened to boycott the December 7 general elections if the deplorable road to Old Tafo Akyem is not fixed.

According to the residents, even though they had been voting for previous and current governments since time immemorial, their roads, covering a distance of about 30 kilometres, had been neglected.

They said the last time the roads were reshaped was five years ago, stressing that the long neglect had resulted in the development of manholes on the road, making them almost impassable.

Barfuor Kyei also known as Joe, one of the conveners said "We voted for the NPP in the 2016 general elections with the hope that our road will be fixed but look at the state of the road. Highway robbers have been terrorising us because of the poor nature of our road to Akyem Old Tafo. There is no street light, no Police patrol. In January, this year someone was shot dead by armed robbers.

"Just last three days, four people were nearly killed. So we are telling the government that, they say they have awarded the road on contract but only seven workers made up of four women and three men are there. We are not seeing anything serious happening on the road. So what we are saying is that, if we don’t see any serious work done on the road we are not going to allow ballot boxes to come to this community on December 7."