In all four Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police (COP).
Also, twenty-three Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOP).
"The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has upon the recommendation of the Police Council, promoted four Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioners of Police (COP) and twenty-three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOP)," the Ghana Police Service has announced this in a statement issued on Friday, October 9, 2020.
READ MORE: Sextortion on the rise within Ghana Police Service
The four new COPs are:
Mr. Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe – Director-General/Police Professional Standards
Mr. Godfred Owusu Boateng – Bono Regional Police Commander
Mr. Kwaku Boadu Peprah – Director-General/Operations
Mr. Frederick Adu-Anim – Director-General/ Information Communications Technology