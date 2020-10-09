In all four Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police (COP).

Also, twenty-three Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOP).

Nana Addo with James Oppong Boanuh, IGP

"The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has upon the recommendation of the Police Council, promoted four Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioners of Police (COP) and twenty-three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOP)," the Ghana Police Service has announced this in a statement issued on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Police statement

The four new COPs are:

Mr. Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe – Director-General/Police Professional Standards

Mr. Godfred Owusu Boateng – Bono Regional Police Commander

Mr. Kwaku Boadu Peprah – Director-General/Operations

Mr. Frederick Adu-Anim – Director-General/ Information Communications Technology