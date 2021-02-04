In a statement, the non-governmental organisation said science has proven that alcohol is the second biggest cause of cancer.

Persons across the globe are marking World Cancer Day today, 4 February 2021, to raise awareness and inspire action for a cancer-free future.

READ ALSO: Gov’t urged to ban shisha, cigarettes over respiratory effects during pandemic

VALD causations Ghanaians of the risks of alcohol consumption

In a statement, the Director at VALD, Labram Musah, bemoaned the rate at which alcoholic drinks are being advertised on radio and television.

“After tobacco, alcohol is the second biggest cause of cancer – long before other risk factors such as infections, physical inactivity, or sunlight,” a section of the statement said.

“Alcohol causes 10.3 million cancer disability-adjusted life years lost, representing 4.2% of all cancer disability-adjusted life years lost worldwide in 2016.

“For breast cancer globally, alcohol is the single biggest risk factor. In total, alcohol-related cancer causes 650,000 deaths every year,” it added.

The organisation, therefore, called on the government to make cancer prevention a priority.

VALD also wants the implementation of high-impact alcohol policy solutions like alcohol taxation.

“We call on our government to make cancer prevention a priority by implementing high-impact alcohol policy solutions, such as alcohol taxation.

“And we need a national conversation about the real effects of alcohol, such as cancer, to raise public awareness,” the statement added.