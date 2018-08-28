Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

All you need to know about the National Cathedral project


Church Building National Cathedral project: What it means

Some argued that the government should have sought consensus on how to do it before doing it but not too sure the court will be able to stop the government.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
National Cathedral project play

National Cathedral project

The construction of the 5000-seater National Cathedral has caused public outcry among judges in the country. following the renewed backlash from some members of the public over the relevance of the project and the inconvenience its construction.

In the long term, the government is constructing new residences for judges at Cantonments.

Reports indicated that about 9 Judges of the Court of Appeal including many other residents within the earmarked area, were being evicted to enable construction works to begin.

The government has earmarked the Ridge Roundabout area in Accra where the judges live for the construction of the 5000-seater capacity church which is being supported by the clergy in the country.

It has also been reported that the structures within the area will be demolished.

READ MORE: Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador

As far back as April 5, plans were in the works for the project that would lead to the relocation of the judges.

Samson Anyenini, a prominent legal practitioner and the host of news analysis programme, Newsfile, over the weekend revealed that many residents whose homes are situated on the stretch of prime land to be used for the cathedral, including nine Judges, have been served quit orders to vacate the area immediately.

play

 

According to him about ten six-bedroom bungalows that would be demolished if the government goes ahead with its plan were built only five years ago by the Judicial Service to house Court of Appeal Judges.

"The Government has rented alternative expensive bungalows for the Judges to relocate temporarily while it begins construction of over twenty new bungalows on a different land in replacement for what it is going to destroy to make way for the cathedral. Lands Minister Peter Amewu further assures those affected that lands will be found to reconstruct the institutions to be destroyed in this area," Samson wrote in an article.

Although government maintains that the judiciary had planned the evictions already, a letter from the Chief Justice and addressed to the judges is apologising for the inconvenience. The letter however assures the judges that government is providing alternative housing for them.

On Monday, deputy minister for Lands and Natural resources Benito Bio said judges are not being asked to vacate their premises.

But acting Chief Justice at the time, Justice Julius Ansah, apologized to the affected judges for not being given ample time to vacate the place.

The project some believes is a huge negative publicity for the government which the Ghanaians don't like, whether it is good or not.

READ ALSO: Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure - Rev. Minister

Some argued that the government should have sought consensus on how to do it before doing it but not too sure the court will be able to stop the government.

However, there are reports that some nine justices of the Court of Appeal as well as other judicial staff occupying bungalows around the site earmarked for the project, have been asked to vacate to make way for the construction.

play

 

Ghana needs National cathedral

Ghana needs a multipurpose convention centre like that of Rwanda. The edifice in Rwanda continues to attract international and intercontinental conferences.

The convention centre has different conference rooms depending on the number of participants with the biggest conference room at the centre of the structure.

The convention centre have employed hundreds of Rwandan youth with different academic, professional and vocational qualifications.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Church Building: Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National Cathedral - Nyaho Tamakloe Church Building Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National Cathedral - Nyaho Tamakloe
Huge Boost: Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip Police service Huge Boost Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip Police service
National Cathedral: Chief Justice apologises to judges facing eviction over Cathedral project National Cathedral Chief Justice apologises to judges facing eviction over Cathedral project
Justification: Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure, says top Rev. Minister Justification Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure, says top Rev. Minister
Anas Exposé: Chief Imam denies blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary Anas Exposé Chief Imam denies blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary
Special Prosecutor: Amidu warns public officials to return any ‘suspicious payments’ Special Prosecutor Amidu warns public officials to return any ‘suspicious payments’

Recommended Videos

Ghana Police Service: Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip police service Ghana Police Service Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip police service
Local News: Vice President Bawumia returns from Hajj Local News Vice President Bawumia returns from Hajj
Rest In Peace Kofi Annan: Gov't sets up 9-member committee to organise Kofi Annan's funeral Rest In Peace Kofi Annan Gov't sets up 9-member committee to organise Kofi Annan's funeral



Top Articles

1 Life Funeral held for five victims of the same family that perished in...bullet
2 Dansoman Fire "I feel empty"- says pastor who lost 5 family members in...bullet
3 Anas Exposé Chief Imam denies blocking premiere of Anas' No.12...bullet
4 Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and...bullet
5 National Cathedral Gov't to pull down houses of judges to build...bullet
6 Huge Boost Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip...bullet
7 Jubilee House 9-member committee formed for Kofi Annan's burialbullet
8 National Cathedral Chief Justice apologises to judges...bullet
9 National Hero Govt to rename Ho technical University...bullet
10 Special Prosecutor Amidu warns public officials to...bullet

Related Articles

Huge Boost Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip Police service
National Cathedral Chief Justice apologises to judges facing eviction over Cathedral project
Justification Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure, says top Rev. Minister
Anas Exposé Chief Imam denies blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary
Special Prosecutor Amidu warns public officials to return any ‘suspicious payments’
National Hero Govt to rename Ho technical University after Ephraim Amu
Dansoman Fire "I feel empty"- says pastor who lost 5 family members in fire outbreak
Life Funeral held for five victims of the same family that perished in fire outbreak
Jubilee House 9-member committee formed for Kofi Annan's burial
National Cathedral Gov't to pull down houses of judges to build national cathedral

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
5 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
9 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
10 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no...bullet

Local

Investigations Chief Imam tried blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary?
NDC Primaries Ghanaians should be grateful Mahama is contesting- NDC MP
In Eastern Region Two dead after consuming puffer fish
Alban Bagbin Ghana Stammering Association slams Bagbin's 'reckless' attack on Omane Boamah