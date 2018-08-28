All you need to know about the National Cathedral project

news

The construction of the 5000-seater National Cathedral has caused public outcry among judges in the country. following the renewed backlash from some members of the public over the relevance of the project and the inconvenience its construction.

In the long term, the government is constructing new residences for judges at Cantonments.

Reports indicated that about 9 Judges of the Court of Appeal including many other residents within the earmarked area, were being evicted to enable construction works to begin.

The government has earmarked the Ridge Roundabout area in Accra where the judges live for the construction of the 5000-seater capacity church which is being supported by the clergy in the country.

It has also been reported that the structures within the area will be demolished.

As far back as April 5, plans were in the works for the project that would lead to the relocation of the judges.

Samson Anyenini, a prominent legal practitioner and the host of news analysis programme, Newsfile, over the weekend revealed that many residents whose homes are situated on the stretch of prime land to be used for the cathedral, including nine Judges, have been served quit orders to vacate the area immediately.

According to him about ten six-bedroom bungalows that would be demolished if the government goes ahead with its plan were built only five years ago by the Judicial Service to house Court of Appeal Judges.

"The Government has rented alternative expensive bungalows for the Judges to relocate temporarily while it begins construction of over twenty new bungalows on a different land in replacement for what it is going to destroy to make way for the cathedral. Lands Minister Peter Amewu further assures those affected that lands will be found to reconstruct the institutions to be destroyed in this area," Samson wrote in an article.

Although government maintains that the judiciary had planned the evictions already, a letter from the Chief Justice and addressed to the judges is apologising for the inconvenience. The letter however assures the judges that government is providing alternative housing for them.

On Monday, deputy minister for Lands and Natural resources Benito Bio said judges are not being asked to vacate their premises.

But acting Chief Justice at the time, Justice Julius Ansah, apologized to the affected judges for not being given ample time to vacate the place.

The project some believes is a huge negative publicity for the government which the Ghanaians don't like, whether it is good or not.

Some argued that the government should have sought consensus on how to do it before doing it but not too sure the court will be able to stop the government.

However, there are reports that some nine justices of the Court of Appeal as well as other judicial staff occupying bungalows around the site earmarked for the project, have been asked to vacate to make way for the construction.

