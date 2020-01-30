The Deputy Director in Charge of Operations, Foster Ansong-Bridjan, said the money collected will help sustain the service.

According to him, the services of the ambulances are only free in emergency situations, but added that no patient will be forced to fuel an ambulance if he or she cannot afford the payment.

Mr. Ansong-Bridjan said this in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned 307 ambulances

“With the Ambulance Service, we say that our services are free, as far as emergencies are concerned. The only time that we expect someone to pay for something is when you are in a hospital and you are being asked to go and do a diagnostic investigation, like a CT scan which is not an emergency,” he stated.

“We have to sustain the service, it means that something must be paid for the fueling of the vehicle for that particular case. That doesn’t mean we are charging. But when really the persons cannot afford, we will not insist that the person must, at all cost, pay.”

Meanwhile, the National Ambulance Service has been given a huge boost following the commissioning of 307 ambulances.

President Akufo-Addo commissioned the ambulances at a colourful ceremony at the Black Stars Square on Tuesday, in fulfilment of the one constituency, one ambulance promise.