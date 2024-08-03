Ambulance Trial: Recover funds from Big Sea or face prosecution – Kpebu warns Dame

Big Sea Trading LLC, the company from which the government purchased the ambulances, offered to refund €2 million to the state, citing concerns that the trial could damage its reputation. Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the case, was reportedly acting as an agent for Big Sea. However, the Office of the Attorney-General rejected this offer as it did not cover the full amount the state lost from the purchase of the 30 defective ambulances.

Kpebu further expressed his disappointment with the High Court's decision to continue the trial of Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa in the ambulance case, despite evidence suggesting that the Attorney-General had been in communication with Jakpa. He criticised the trial judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, for not halting the proceedings.

“It is a welcome decision because the trial judge had disappointed; the tape was enough to stop the trial,” he remarked. He also commended the Court of Appeal's ruling, stating, “The Court of Appeal decision is the stellar one; it saved us from embarrassment.”

On Tuesday, 30 July, the High Court was scheduled to convene. However, on the same day, the Court of Appeal upheld an appeal by Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson regarding a decision made by the Financial and Economic Court.

In March 2023, the High Court had ordered Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to present his defence after the Attorney-General's office established a prima facie case against him in the €2.37 million ambulance case. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, and Richard Jakpa, a businessman, who were also on trial with Dr. Forson, were similarly directed to open their defence.

Dr. Forson and the two others face charges of wilfully causing financial loss to the state amounting to €2.37 million in the purchase of ambulances that could not be used for their intended purpose.

After the prosecution closed its case, Dr. Forson's lawyers filed a submission of no case. However, on 30 March 2023, presiding Judge Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe ruled that the accused should proceed to open their defence.

