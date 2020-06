The award-winning investigative reporter announced last Thursday that his latest project will be aired on the BBC Africa Eye.

Dubbed “Corona quacks and thieves in Ghana”, the documentary exposes unscrupulous individuals taking advantage of the pandemic to make their own gains.

WATCH: Anas finally premieres ‘corona quacks and thieves’ exposé

The investigative piece brings to light a COVID-19 scam alleged to be worth thousands of dollars, with some quack doctors selling fake concoctions to the public under the guise of cures.

