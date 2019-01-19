Security analyst, Adams Bonah, made the call following a video post by Anas in which Kennedy Agyapong is heard calling for retribution against Hussein-Suale during a live radio interview and repeatedly threatened Anas.

Hussein-Suale was killed at Madina in Accra on Wednesday evening while driving home. He was shot twice in the chest and once in his neck.

Speaking on TV3 Key Points on Saturday, Bonah said: "… I want to believe that Anas and his team have investigated probably every institution in the country, so I think they should also send their undercover agents to help us unravel what happened.

“How did this young man die, so that at least we will be at peace with ourselves knowing who did it instead of scapegoating and narrowing it down to one person."

Hussein-Suale was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations, run by renowned Ghanaian journalist,Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In 2018, Tiger Eye PI exposed the deep corruption within the Ghanaian Football Association, an investigation that led to the lifetime ban of the former association chief, Kwesi Nyantakyi, and a dissolution of the entire body by the government and FIFA.

Following the investigation, Hussein-Suale’s picture was revealed to the public by Kennedy Agyapong in a documentary he produced titled ‘Who Watches the Watchman’, criticising Anas and his investigative methods.

Bonah also said Kennedy Agyapong cannot be the only person who should be investigated.

“If you look at the work of Tiger Eye PI themselves, they have done a lot of work across the globe…and so, one will say there could be several reasons why this could have happened.

“My point is that we have a situation where if we are not very careful, we are going to be chasing things that do not exist and the bad guys will be out there committing more atrocities. For me, let us not be quick and judgmental with regards to Kennedy Agyapong, we should rather allow the police to investigate it,” Mr. Bonah stressed.