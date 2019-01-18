He said he has lost respect for Agyapong as a statesman due to his statements about Anas' 'Number 12' documentary.

Kissi Adjabeng said he expected Kennedy Agyapong to apologise for his recklessness that has led to the death of Ahmed Suale, an undercover journalist with Anas' Tiger Eye PI.

“I won’t mention his name not because I can’t, but he doesn’t deserve me mentioning his name. I only mention people who I regard, I have stopped mentioning his name (because) to me he doesn’t have a name", he said.

“He doesn’t have an identity as far as I’m concerned, I was expecting him to apologize after the death of the Ahmed Hussein-Suale since he was the one who showed the picture of the deceased to Ghanaians but he is rather rejoicing,” he added.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot dead by unidentified men on a motorbike at Madina in Accra on Wednesday evening.