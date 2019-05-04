They say the sculptor did a poor job as the statue bore no resemblance to Asante monarch.

Anger in Kumasi over 'wrong' Asantehene statue

The statue was unveiled on Wednesday May 1, 2019, by president Nana Akufo-Addo when he commissioned the second phase of the Kejetia Market in Kumasi.

The statue is positioned inside the multi-million dollar Kejetia Market.

The residents, who expressed their disapprove of the statue, also complained about the spelling of some words beneath the statue, pointing to the spelling of “enstoolment” as “enstolement."