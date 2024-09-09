ADVERTISEMENT
Angry Dansoman residents attack Fire Service personnel for failing to fight fire

Kojo Emmanuel

Some residents near Dansoman Roundabout, close to Zodiac in Accra, assaulted fire service officers after they allegedly arrived at the scene of a fire without a fire tender, preventing them from effectively controlling the blaze.

Firefighters attacked
A video shared on the social media platform X by EDHUB captured the intense frustration of the residents, with some seen slapping the fire officers in anger.

The fire had engulfed a residential building, and the officers' inability to bring the situation under control fueled the residents' outrage.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of escalating tensions between communities and emergency responders in Ghana.

In 2023, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) warned that it might blacklist communities that engage in hostile behavior towards its personnel.

This warning was issued after a particularly troubling incident at the O.A. Travel and Tours terminal at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, where frustrated individuals threw stones at fire tenders.

Their actions were reportedly driven by dissatisfaction with what they perceived as the fire service's delayed response to an emergency.

The situation at Kwame Nkrumah Circle escalated to the point where police intervention was necessary to restore order, allowing the firefighters to carry out their duties.

It is crucial that both parties work together to ensure that emergency services can perform their duties effectively, without fear of hostility or violence.

