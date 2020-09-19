The accident is said to have happened on the Duampopo-Konongo Odumase stretch in the early hours of Saturday, September 19, 2020.

According to a report by Joy News, a Metro Mass Transit bus crashed into a few other vehicles when it tried to skip pass a motorbike abandoned in the middle of the road.

No deaths have been reported, but 15 passengers were injured in the accident and have since been admitted at the Konongo Odumasi Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

This is the third accident that has happened this week, following two others in the Central and Eastern regions.

The first accident happened on Tuesday at Kyekyewere, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, claiming 11 lives.

On Wednesday, seven more people were killed and several others injured following another road carnage on the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

Spokesperson for the Central Regional Command, Evans Ettie, said two of the victims died on the spot.

