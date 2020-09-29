Six players died on the spot after their KIA Pregio vehicle veered off the road and fell into the Offin River.

The deceased were players of African Vision Soccer Academy, who were returning to Offinso after travelling to Afrancho for a player registration exercise.

Also, 30 others sustained various degrees of injuries – four of whom are currently in critical condition – and were admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso.

READ ALSO: GFA mourns 6 juvenile players who perished in accident

Kevin-Prince Boateng AFP

Boateng, who signed for Serie B side Monza this week, said the accident “made me really sad.”

He, therefore, pledged to support the families of the victims in whatever way he can, insisting the tragedy hit him very hard.

"I first saw it on Social Media and I called a friend to find out if it was true. He told me about it and I felt really, really sad because I have kids of my own, one is 12 and one is 6 so it's a big tragedy and it hits me hard," Boateng told Joy News.

"Like I said I heard it on the news and that is why I am here, I want to help.

“Anything that is necessary, I want to help. I want to get in touch with the families. I want to give them the necessary support to feel free. I know it's hard, and I know how hard it is for parents to bury their children,” he added.