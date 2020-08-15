The inferno started on Friday evening, destroying several kiosks which serve as shelter for some squatters in the area.

“I can say it’s about 100 kiosks. There’s no interval in between the kiosks thus causing the fire to spread faster,” an eyewitness said, quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Those in the kiosks all came out when they saw the fire. I think it started in one of the kiosks and extended to other parts.”

It is unknown what exactly caused the fire outbreak, but reports suggest the closeness of the kiosks to each other made the fire more damaging.

The NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, said about 40 small scale businesses have been affected by the fire.

“When I got here there were two fire tenders. 30 minutes after they ordered for about two more. The fire personnel are ensuring that things are under control,” Dumelo said.

“A number of people have provision shops here. As for the businesses, I’m sure about 40 small scale businesses might have been affected. Personal belongings have also been lost. It’s a sad day for Shiashie.”

This follows the destruction of least five stores by a fire outbreak at the Takoradi Market Circle in the Western region.

The fire is said to have started around 12:30 am on Saturday, 15th August 2020, on the Kingston Avenue at the market.