John Dumelo said some hooded men attacked his agents stationed at the registration center on Legon campus.

In a post on Twitter, he said this is the second time that his agents have been assaulted at the center.

“This is the second time these hooded men have assaulted my agents on Legon campus in the last one week. Are you not tired of using violence all the time?” Dumelo tweeted.

The actor cum politician is vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat, as he seeks to unseat incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan.

Some weeks ago, the NDC accused the incumbent legislator of importing people from other constituencies to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The party’s Constituency Chairman, Bismarck Abuobi Aryettey, said Lydia Alhassan was busing aliens into the constituency to take part in the registration exercise which he described as "inimical to the process".

Addressing the press, he said: "What Lydia Alhassan is doing, which is inimical to the process, is that, she's importing people from other constituencies – Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East, La Dadekotopon, Kwabenya – all the adjoining constituencies of Ayawaso West Wuogon" to register.

He added that the MP was "bringing people from Ada, Somanya, Atiavi; she's bringing people from as far as Nsawam".

Bismarck Abuobi noted that “we had the hint that there were two buses coming from Nsawam, being NPP people they are bringing to come and register. So, we went and we intercepted the car."