The New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent Lydia Alhassan will square off against popular actor John Dumelo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Though the stakes are high, the two candidates have recently posed together to calm tensions among their supporters.

It looks like that won't be the last time they try to portray a peaceful co-existence ahead of the elections.

A new picture of them has sufficed on social media and Ghanaians can't stop talking about it.

John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan

In the picture, John Dumelo is seen trying to kiss the hands of Madam Lydia Alhassan in what looked like a town hall meeting setting.

One social media user captioned the picture as: "Madam Lydia is even shocked. She will vote JM sef."