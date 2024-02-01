Anti - LGBTQ bill likely to be passed by March - Sam George reveals

"They are nearly 60% through the consideration process. Hopefully, after another two weeks of parliamentary work upon resumption, the consideration phase should be completed. The third reading is essentially a procedural step; the bill is read, and then it is passed," George explained.

Pulse Ghana

He went on to share his optimism about the bill's progress,

ADVERTISEMENT

"In fact, during the first session of the upcoming meeting, scheduled to run from the 6th of February to the end of March or early April, we believe that we should pass the bill before Easter. I think it is something we should give as an Easter gift from Parliament to the nation. So we would strive to work with the speaker and the committee chair."

The proposed legislation aims to prohibit LGBTQ+ and associated activities, criminalize the promotion or advocacy for LGBTQ+ activities, and establish measures for the safeguarding and assistance of children and individuals affected by or accused of engaging in LGBTQ+ and related activities.

The bill aims to make same-sex sexual relationships, including oral and anal activities, punishable with imprisonment, carrying penalties ranging from five to 10 years.