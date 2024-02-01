In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, the bill is currently undergoing amendments involving various stakeholders.
Anti - LGBTQ bill likely to be passed by March - Sam George reveals
Member of Parliament and lead advocate for the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, Samuel Nartey George, has indicated that the controversial legislation, commonly referred to as the anti-gay bill, is likely to be approved by March of this year, 2024.
Recommended articles
"They are nearly 60% through the consideration process. Hopefully, after another two weeks of parliamentary work upon resumption, the consideration phase should be completed. The third reading is essentially a procedural step; the bill is read, and then it is passed," George explained.
He went on to share his optimism about the bill's progress,
"In fact, during the first session of the upcoming meeting, scheduled to run from the 6th of February to the end of March or early April, we believe that we should pass the bill before Easter. I think it is something we should give as an Easter gift from Parliament to the nation. So we would strive to work with the speaker and the committee chair."
The proposed legislation aims to prohibit LGBTQ+ and associated activities, criminalize the promotion or advocacy for LGBTQ+ activities, and establish measures for the safeguarding and assistance of children and individuals affected by or accused of engaging in LGBTQ+ and related activities.
The bill aims to make same-sex sexual relationships, including oral and anal activities, punishable with imprisonment, carrying penalties ranging from five to 10 years.
The controversial LGBT bill has sparked intense debate in Ghana, with proponents arguing for the protection of traditional values, while opponents criticize it as a violation of human rights. The parliamentary proceedings on the bill continue to attract widespread attention and discussion.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh