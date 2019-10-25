The incident happened at Sokoban Wood village in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

The aggrieved youth set the brothel ablaze after their colleague was allegedly stabbed to death by one of the prostitutes. The deceased, identified as a 20-year-old named Tupac, is said to have patronised the service of one of the prostitutes.

Accra-based Class FM reports that Tupac’s dead body was found in front of the brothel on Thursday [24 Oct 2019] morning.

Angered by their friend’s death, the youth stormed the said brothel and turned on all the prostitutes.

They reportedly attacked the prostitutes with sticks, before setting the wooden structured brothel on fire.

Peace was, however, later restored after the Ghana Police Service and fire fighters arrived at the scene to quench the fire.

Some of the prostitutes said they have lost all their belongings to the fire and had nothing to depend on.

Meanwhile, the Unit Committee Chairman for the area, Christian Owusu, disclosed that the brothel will hence not be allowed to operate.