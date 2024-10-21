Armed men attack and beat journalist Erastus Asare Donkor and team at mining site

The news website reported that over ten heavily built men armed with pump-action guns attacked Erastus and his team and forcibly drove the journalists to a secluded location, where they were subjected to severe beatings before being abandoned.

This violent incident coincides with reports of renewed destruction in the newly restored Asenanyo Forest Reserve, raising alarms about ongoing illegal activities in the area. Additionally, streams feeding into the Ankobra River have been polluted, further compounding the environmental crisis.

In light of these events, an official complaint has been lodged at the Manso Edubia police station, requesting a thorough investigation into the attack and the broader issues affecting the region.

Erastus Asare Donkor is an award-winning journalist renowned for his activism against illegal mining and environmental degradation. His commitment to protecting the environment has earned him several accolades, underscoring the risks faced by those who advocate for ecological preservation amidst growing challenges.

Recently, the Ghanaian government has intensified its efforts to combat illegal mining, particularly around water bodies, by reinstating the previously dormant 'Operation Halt.' This initiative involves the deployment of over 100 soldiers tasked with protecting water resources from illegal mining activities.

Since its reactivation, Operation Halt has led to the destruction of several mining equipment and resulted in multiple arrests. However, some observers express skepticism about the effectiveness of this approach, recalling that similar tactics employed in the past did not significantly resolve the illegal mining crisis.

