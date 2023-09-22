Arresting #OccupyJulorBiHouse protestors is unacceptable – Minority slams Police

“We condemn in no uncertain terms the police officers’ ruthless and barbaric crackdown on the unarmed peaceful protesters,” the Minority said in a statement signed by its leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

“For a police service that is badly and widely criticised for its partisan policing methods in recent years, and for which a parliamentary probe is currently ongoing, the 16th century style crackdown and terror unleashed by them on the peaceful protesters in Accra yesterday further dims the reputation of the Ghana Police Service. Even more shocking is the fact that the heinous and high-handedness of the police is inconsistent with its motto of Service with Integrity,” the statement added.

On Thursday, 21st September 2023, the Police arrested some 49 unarmed Ghanaians who had converged at the 37 bus terminal in Accra to protest in what they called #OccupyJulorbiHouse.

The demonstration was to urge the President and the Economic Management Team to address economic mismanagement and government corruption issues.