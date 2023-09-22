The Minority described the actions of the Police as “shocking and unacceptable” that in 2023 officers of the Ghana Police Service would resort to backward and archaic policing methods to counter peaceful protesters who were only manifesting their lawful and constitutionally-guaranteed right.
Arresting #OccupyJulorBiHouse protestors is unacceptable – Minority slams Police
The Minority in Parliament has lashed out at the Ghana Police Service for their treatment of protestors of #OccupyJulorBiHouse in Accra yesterday.
Recommended articles
“We condemn in no uncertain terms the police officers’ ruthless and barbaric crackdown on the unarmed peaceful protesters,” the Minority said in a statement signed by its leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.
“For a police service that is badly and widely criticised for its partisan policing methods in recent years, and for which a parliamentary probe is currently ongoing, the 16th century style crackdown and terror unleashed by them on the peaceful protesters in Accra yesterday further dims the reputation of the Ghana Police Service. Even more shocking is the fact that the heinous and high-handedness of the police is inconsistent with its motto of Service with Integrity,” the statement added.
On Thursday, 21st September 2023, the Police arrested some 49 unarmed Ghanaians who had converged at the 37 bus terminal in Accra to protest in what they called #OccupyJulorbiHouse.
The demonstration was to urge the President and the Economic Management Team to address economic mismanagement and government corruption issues.
The group also expressed their opposition to the proposed military intervention in Niger and other government policies.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh