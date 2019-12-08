He won the award with 75 percent beating his contenders in the category.

Pimpin won the award with a masterful hyper-realistic pencil portrait.

It is almost impossible to distinguish the drawing from a photograph, so finely is it created, and he appears to have a huge career ahead as a portrait artist.

Judging panel Mrs. Edna Janet Nyame, Executive Director of the Ghana Arts and Culture Company, told Pulse.com.gh that his work has established him "as one of the most talented artists of her generation, and one whose skill could see him become one of Ghana's foremost portrait artists of the future."

Pimpin is popular for using only graphite pencils to create portraits so realistic you'll have a hard time believing they aren't actually photographs.

His first big break came when his impressive drawing of the current President, former Presidents, and celebrities went viral.

The event is the maiden edition, in partnership with the National Commission on Culture (NCC), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the National Folklore Board and Tourism Society of Ghana under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.