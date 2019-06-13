Asamoah Boateng is praying the court to compel A Plus to retract and apologize for all defamatory statements he has made against him.

He is also seeking a perpetual injunction against the musician in making future comments about him.

In the writ sighted Pulse Ghana, he is seeking, "General damages including aggravated and exemplary damages for defamation contained in the publication on the Defendant's Facebook page from 2nd April 2019 to 24th May 2019."

READ ALSO: 4 times the CID boss has been in the news for the wrong reasons

“A perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, whether by himself, his servants, agents or assigns from repeating similar or other libelous words against Plaintiff."

A Plus accused the former Minister of using force to take over a piece of land belonging to a young man. , He published on his Facebook page that he (Mr Asamoah Boateng) had taken the law into his own hands to appropriate a piece of property belonging to another person.

Asamoah Boateng is also asking the court to make “A declaration that the words and statements, inter alia, made, uttered and published by the Defendant and contained in paragraphs 14 and 15 herein, are defamatory of his character.

“An order of the court directed at the Defendant to publish on three consecutive occasions on the same platforms that he published the defamatory words, an unqualified retraction and an apology, with the same prominence as given to the issuance of the defamatory words.”