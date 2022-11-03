RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Asantehene and large entourage to grace Hogbetsotso festival on Saturday

Andreas Kamasah

This year’s Hogbetsotso Festival promises to be historic and remarkable as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to grace the popular occasion at Anloga in the Volta Region this Saturday.

The Asantehene
The Asantehene

The Daily Graphic reports a source close to the Manhyia Palace as having confirmed that the Asantehene will be the Special Guest at the festival.

Recommended articles

It is also reported that the king will be accompanied by a large delegation of chiefs and courtiers from Asanteman.

Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Togbui Sri III, officially extended an invitation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu to attend this year’s Hogbetsotso festival.

In line with tradition, a delegation from the Anlo State led by Togbui Tenge Dzokoto was at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi earlier this year to officially invite Otumfuo to the festival.

The Hogbetsotso festival of the Anlos of the Volta Region is celebrated every year to commemorate the exodus of the Ewe people from the tyrannical rule of King Agorkorli in Togo.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian police inspector disguises as mallam to arrest baby thief

Otumfuo’s attendance at the Hogbetsotso will be in reciprocity of a similar gesture by Togbui Sri III as he was in Kumasi with a delegation of about 170 from his traditional area, to attend the last Akwasidae festival in 2018, which the Asantehene could not hide his joy about.

“Asantehene celebrated the last #Akwasidae for the year 2018 in grand style at Manhyia Palace with Togbui Sri III being the Special Guest of Honour,” the Manhyia Palace tweeted, as quoted by the Daily Graphic.

The Asantehene used the Akwasidae festival to emphasise the need for the Asantes and Anlos to guard their age-old relationship which traces back to their ancestors.

“My uncle, Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, had the extraordinary challenge of managing the full integration of Asante into what is now the united Republic of Ghana. He was always proud that statesman as he was, he was able to draw a great deal from the Awoamefia’s great uncle, Togbui Sri I, and from some of the eminent sons of the Anlo State.

“His (Otumfuo Osei Agyeman Prempeh’s) personal physician was Dr R.E.G. Amraoti, one of the finest physicians and scientists of his time; and his lawyer was the renowned B.E.A. Tamakloe, who was to become the lawyer of Asanteman during the very difficult years before independence,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu recounted.

He indicated that his love for the Asante-Anlo relationship is evident in the allocation of a suburb in Kumasi known as Anloga, and the allocation of some positions in the Asante Kingdom to Anlos.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Trotro diaries

Man dies over ₵2 fare increment after brawl with driver's mate

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana is in crisis - President Akufo-Addo announces

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo to address Ghanaians today on the cost of living crisis, ailing economy

Ghana cedi depreciates

Money doesn't like noise - President Akufo-Addo on Cedi depreciation against dollars, others