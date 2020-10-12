According to reports by Accra-based Starr FM, the EC was attacked while returning to Kumasi from an official trip to the Western region.

The robbers reportedly seized his personal belongings and that of other occupants of the Nissan Patrol vehicle on which they were traveling.

Last week, the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford reportedly died of gun wounds after he was attacked by armed robbers.

He was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

He is believed to have been attacked at about 1:00 am Friday morning by 6 armed highway robbers.

According to an eyewitness report, while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself.

This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.