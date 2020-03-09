A press statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the 12 suspects have already been identified by their victims and have since been remanded by the District Courts to re-appear on separate dates.

The suspects who are also believed to be Fulanis are Dube Baru alias lawuga, 29, Abdulai Mahamadu, 29, Karim Abdulai, 37, Sulematta Ali, 32, Yusif Musah, 40 and Halidu Ali, 25.

The others are Ali Mama, 40, Abubakari Gariba, 20, Gariba Maanu, 40, Bella Amadu, 27, Alidu Amadu, 18, and Ali Abraham, 20.

The statement noted however that the Police suspect them for other similar crimes and are therefore urging all persons within the Ashanti Region, particularly in and around Ejura, Mampong and Akomadun who have been victims or robberies and kidnapping by Fulani Herdsmen in particular to report to the Regional Police Headquarters to assist in investigation.