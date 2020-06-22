According to him, new evidence suggests that, after 10 to 14 days, asymptomatic patients are unlikely to transmit the virus to others.

He said the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) criteria for declaring recoveries centered on the patient no longer having symptoms or not being capable of infecting others.

“Initially, the scientific thinking was that, as long you continue to test positive, you are capable of infecting others. Hence, the requirement for the two consecutive negative tests before you are declared as having recovered,” the President explained.

“This was the science that informed the guidelines that Ghana has, so far, followed. However, there is now new evidence which states that, after ten (10) to fourteen (14) days, a person, with no symptoms, is unlikely to transmit the virus to others, even if the person continues to test positive.”

On why Ghana’s COVID-19 recoveries have shot up overnight, President Akufo-Addo said the country has adopted the WHO’s discharge/recovery policy.

“According to WHO, asymptomatic patients, i.e. those who have tested positive for the virus but are not exhibiting any symptoms after fourteen (14) days, ‘are not likely to be infectious, and, therefore, are unlikely to be able to transmit the virus to another person’.

“After three (3) weeks of analysing and studying this update and recommendation, and situating it in the Ghanaian context, in line with the admonition by WHO to Member States, this new patient discharge/recovery policy has now been adopted by Ghana, as have some countries in the European Union, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and in Dubai,” he added.