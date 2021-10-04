They disclosed this during a meeting with former President John Mahama.

According to the spokesperson, Abdul-Razak Garba, the victims, and their families are struggling as a result of the painful shooting incident.

"The victims and their families have still not been compensated for the harm caused them, despite the recommendation by the Emile Short Commission," he said.

Pulse Ghana

He recounted how some of the assaulted victims went through life-altering experiences with some scheduled for more surgeries, some incapacitated for life, another suffering stroke, and one person died as a result of internal bleeding caused by gun-shot wounds.

Garba also extended their appreciation to Mahama for his compassion and for paying for the cost of all their treatment including major surgeries.

John Mahama in his remarks extended his sympathies to the victims and their families.

He also pledged to continue to support the members in any way that he can but stressed that it is the duty of the state to compensate the victims as recommended.

Mahama expressed shock at the level of impunity that continues to define the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government, adding that impunity, when unchecked, leads to unrestrained violence and that is why the killings of innocent Ghanaians at Ejura and Techiman happened.

Pulse Ghana

He encouraged the victims to hold their heads high and cautioned them to look out for persons who caused the harm turning round to mock them that their party is not supporting them enough.

He promised that, no matter how long it would take, the NDC would pursue every possible means to ensure that those who committed the crimes are punished and all compensations due to the victims fully paid.