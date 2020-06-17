According to him, the Assembly said he needs a permit before he can dredge gutters in the municipality.

The 35-year-old had been dredging a major gutter which has been causing flooding in the West Legon area whenever it rains.

Dumelo, who is the NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, last week hired some excavators to dredge the gutter.

While he has been effusively praised for his efforts, Dumelo has disclosed that the Municipal Assembly has ordered him to stop.

“They told me to stop the work that I’m doing and report to their office so that I formally seek permission to dredge the gutter in West Legon,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I suspect it’s an attempt to frustrate my efforts. The people have complained over the years for the gutter to be desilted because when it rains it floods, and when it floods, properties and lives are lost. I can’t sit there unconcerned. I must listen to my people and take action.”

In a separate post on Twitter, Dumelo said he will continue to support his constituents despite being stopped from dredging the gutter.

“The community in West Legon complained to me about flooding and I decided to help by deploying excavators to dredge the drains there. After 3 continuous days of dredging the site, Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has ordered me to stop but I still Dey 4 my people,” he wrote.