In a statement, the assembly said the municipality has been identified as a hotspot for the virus the reason the house-to-house testing campaign has been rolled out.

The exercise will be conducted for 10 days to tackle the spread of COVID-19 among residents in the municipality.

"A directive from the National Level has been given to conduct a COVID-19 contact tracing of all persons who have come into contact with COVID-19 positive patients…and conduct compulsory house to house testing of every individual residing in Ayawaso West Municipal Municipality.

"Over 100 health personnel and security agencies (police, Immigration and national security would be deployed into the communities within the Municipality to carry out the exercise," it said.

Meanwhile, Ghana's confirmed COVID-19 cases have gone to by nine to 161, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said on its website on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.