Nana Issah Yakubu said, since the start of the voters registration exercise, these military personnel have been intimidating residents.

He said some of the soldiers are seen holding canes, an act he said turns residents away from participating in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“Since the commencement of the voter registration exercise, soldiers have taken over our town,” the Adontenhene said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Some of them have canes with them. The soldiers are intimidating young people here.”

Viral videos have shown soldiers questioning registrants at a particular registration centre while preventing some from registering.

Other military personnel have also been captured at various roadblocks and checkpoints inspecting Ghana Cards and passports of travelers.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently accused government of using the security agencies to do its bidding.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said that he is not aware of any intimidation by security personnel at some registration centers and that the exercise is going on smoothly.

Speaking on a working visit in the Ashanti Region, the President said the ongoing voter registration has been peaceful across the country.

“One thing that excites me most is that the registration exercise in Ashanti region and other areas has been very peaceful, I haven’t heard of any person being denied the opportunity to register on grounds that you are not this or what so go we can't register you every person has the right to go and register.

“What I have heard is that the exercise is going on smoothly in Asawase and Asokore-Mampong, we thank God for that. That is the most important thing to us all to leave in unity and peace,” Akufo-Addo added.