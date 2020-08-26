The two soldiers were beaten by the youth of the town after they accused them of illegally protecting a land belonging to the chief of the town.

One of them who identified himself as Clement Asare-Addo said warning shots had been fired with the hope of dispersing the agitated residents. However, this backfired.

“Our work is that we give a warning shot and when they stop then their leader and our leader will sit down and talk. But this one, it didn’t happen like that. They came to us and attacked us saying that we came here voluntarily,” he said.

According to the army officer, the residents accused them of not having been officially assigned to that post.

2 soldiers brutally assaulted at Dome Faase over land dispute

A military contingent was deployed to the town to restore calm forcing residents to flee to avoid arrest.

The residents had been demonstrating over the ownership of the land when the incident occurred.

They had earlier claimed that there have been rumours of armed land guards working with military personnel to terrorize their communities.