Also, 17 National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Cards were found on the suspect, who has been identified as John Amoah.

The 36-year-old, however, told the Police that he was taking contact details of residents at Buobai a suburb of the Asokore Mampong Municipality to secure Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) for them.

He explained he was only helping the residents to acquire the TIN in order for them to successfully apply for soft loans at the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

The suspect was arrested with 355 duplicates of the new Voters’ ID Cards and 17 NHIS Cards

The suspect was working with two of his children, but National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch executives suspected foul play and reported the children to the Police.

Hearing of the detention of his children, Mr. Amoah followed up at the police station, where he was also detained.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Buobai Electoral Area, Salihu Yakubu has admitted to having knowledge of the suspect’s activity.

According to him, he assigned Mr. Amoah to help residents in the area who had difficulty in acquiring the TIN.

His claims were, however, rejected by the Asawase Communication Officer for the NDC, Yakubu Tony Aidoo.

Mr. Aidoo held that it was a ploy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to disenfranchise voters in the constituency.

The Police in Asokore Mampong have assured that they are currently investigating the matter.