Bawumia calls for reintroduction of road tolls to boost road development

He highlighted that the suspension of road tolls in 2021, as part of the government's efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, had significantly reduced the funds available for road maintenance and development.

He noted that this has led to a marked decline in the condition of roads across the country, affecting both economic activities and the daily lives of Ghanaians.

The Vice President suggested that modernizing the toll collection system could address past inefficiencies and public concerns.

“Let us go back to a system of broad-based road tolls. The tolling system has to come back, and I think it will come back.

“It is a fundamental mistake of the Government to place all road projects on the budget. The government doesn’t have enough money and the private sector has to be brought in.”

The Vice President outlined his vision for Ghana if elected president, pledging to expand agriculture, ensure power sufficiency, and reform the nation’s tax system.