Speaking during the commissioning of the 2nd Ultra-Modern brick Model Police station at Kwahu Asakraka in the Eastern Region on Saturday, March 30, 2024, Dr. Bawumia praised the IGP and his management team for effectively utilizing the resources provided by the Akufo-Addo government.
Bawumia hails Dampare for increased Police professionalism and discipline
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for his leadership in instilling discipline and professionalism within the Ghana Police Service.
Recommended articles
"The brick-model Police station, a departure from the traditional sand-block Police station, is a commendable innovation," remarked the Vice President. "I urge all construction developers to emulate this concept, contributing to the local brick manufacturing economy."
Highlighting government investments in infrastructure and law enforcement, Dr. Bawumia emphasized ongoing efforts to bolster police capabilities with armored carriers, patrol vehicles, and motorbikes.
Commending the personal efforts of IGP Dampare in constructing the model police station, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the dividends of peace and security realized under his leadership.
Reflecting on various initiatives undertaken by the IGP, including the deployment of personnel and motorbikes for increased visibility, community engagements, and youth outreach programs, the Vice President hailed the strides made in enhancing professionalism and discipline within the Ghana Police Service.
"The dedication of our police force to safeguarding lives, property, and democratic values is paramount," Dr. Bawumia affirmed.
"They are our frontline defenders against threats to law and order, ensuring the peace and stability of our nation."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh