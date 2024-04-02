Bawumia hails Dampare for increased Police professionalism and discipline

"The brick-model Police station, a departure from the traditional sand-block Police station, is a commendable innovation," remarked the Vice President. "I urge all construction developers to emulate this concept, contributing to the local brick manufacturing economy."

Highlighting government investments in infrastructure and law enforcement, Dr. Bawumia emphasized ongoing efforts to bolster police capabilities with armored carriers, patrol vehicles, and motorbikes.

Commending the personal efforts of IGP Dampare in constructing the model police station, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the dividends of peace and security realized under his leadership.

Reflecting on various initiatives undertaken by the IGP, including the deployment of personnel and motorbikes for increased visibility, community engagements, and youth outreach programs, the Vice President hailed the strides made in enhancing professionalism and discipline within the Ghana Police Service.

"The dedication of our police force to safeguarding lives, property, and democratic values is paramount," Dr. Bawumia affirmed.

