Dr. Bawumia was bestowed with the honour in recognition for the developmental projects undertaken in the town by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

As part of his enstoolment, he was given the title Nana Oseadeeyo which translates in the Twi language as “The Fulfiller of Promises”.

The Vice President is currently on a tour of the Ashanti region, where he has been inspecting some ongoing projects.

He joined other community leaders at a durbar for the opening of a five-kilometer road in the area.

The Effiduase chief, Nana Adu Ameyaw II, praised the Akufo-Addo government for fixing the roads in the community.

According to him, the introduction of the Free SHS programme has also “reduced the child labour menace at Effiduase”.

“We are grateful that our community’s Technical Senior High School is now government-assisted but the school needs further expansion, so, we need your assistance,” the Chief added.