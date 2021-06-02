Be careful on the things you say about Free SHS - Education Minister to Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Dr. Adutwum said this after Prof. Opoku-Agyemang suggested in an interview that students passed their WASSCE last year because they cheated.

He indicated that the students were the most courageous group of people to have write the exams in the midst of COVID-19.

Reacting to her comments on Good Evening Ghana, the Minister for Education said, “under your [watch] as Minister for Education, did you hear of leakages? Of course, she heard of leakages. Exams were cancelled under her watch and then she even talks about the lack of textbooks. If there were textbooks in the schools at the time we took over, we wouldn’t have procured four core textbooks for every student…there were no books in our secondary school when we took over at the Ministry of Education.”

Giving some statistics on education under both NPP and NDC, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum said: “Under her watch as the Minister of Education, 2015 in Maths 23.9% of the students obtained A1 to C6; under Nana Akufo-Addo, in the midst of COVID-19, these students courageously sit for the exam and obtain a score of 66.05% and madam, the least you can do is commend the hardworking teachers, headmasters [and mistresses] of this nation who supported these students and through thick of tin in the midst of COVID-19, they did the impossible…

“They did so well and instead [of] commending them, we look at these young men and women and tell them that you cheated. WAEC has an algorithm to detect students who have cheated and catch them every year. Let me tell you what this hon minister [Naana Jane] has taken for granted is that when you speak in Ghana, you speak to the entire globe because of what she said, some students may not get scholarships to certain universities around the world because they are going to look at them and say you’ve cheated you don’t deserve to get the scholarship from us…”

Pulse Ghana

We don’t have to say things that we cannot substantiate…When you speak, the world listens and I plead with the hon minister [Naana Jane] that she should measure her words carefully when talking about WASSCE and WAEC, an international organization…” Dr Adutwum cautioned.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang in an interview with Woezor TV questioned why Ghanaians are celebrating the outstanding performance of the SHS students in the 2020 WASSCE exams.