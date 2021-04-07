Be honest to Ghanaians on dumsor - NDC man to govt

“When it was under him, it was called dumsor, and he was blamed for it even when he was showing clear signs of leadership. So let it be said, and it’s the fact that before the NDC left office in 2017, we solved dumsor. So this government should admit that it has failed miserably in the sector and be bold to tell Ghanaians that dumsor is back.”

Pulse Ghana

He also dispelled the claim by GRIDCO and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) that the nation is facing power challenges due to maintenance works.

“There are a few reasons why we are in this dumsor now. The government is highly indebted to some stakeholders or institutions within the power sector. The truth is that, in the last four years, because of the huge debt that the government owed GRIDCo and the government’s inability to fulfil its financial obligation to GRIDCo, it couldn’t carry out any maintenance on its systems.”