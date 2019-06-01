It follows the proximity of a dumpsite close to the airport which has made it easy for vultures and other ruminants to often invade the area, according to the news website Africafeeds.

The nuisance is said to have raise concerns over the safety of aircraft and passengers.

Last week, the airport was closed for 48 hours due to the breakdown of an aircraft on the runway.

The Gambia presidency is said to be concerned about the nuisance the dumpsite poses to the airport.

The director of Strategic Policy and Delivery at the Office of the President, Alhagie Nyangado, told the media the president was concerned Gambia could be declared unfit for plane landing.

“Gambians will not have the liberty to fly from Banjul airport for the fact that no plane will come to Banjul airport and that we will be forced to go to Senegal which is so inconvenient; not to talk about the economic damage that we will be facing with,” he added.

An adviser to Gambian President Adama Barrow, Mai Ahmed Fatty, blamed Gambians living close to the airport for disposing of their wastes indiscriminately.

“The manner and way in which we deal with the environment waste disposal attracting birds and other ruminants that affect the smooth operation of our airport”.

“The attitude of our people has to change. We cannot continue to play with the environment especially in important areas like that.I am appealing to communities especially those living in the vicinity to avoid the habit of discriminate waste disposal,” he added.

The government has said it is mobilizing trucks and security services officers to deal with the birds.