What the popular Ghanaian preacher has also never denied, is his love for luxurious cars.

Obinim purchased a new Rolls Royce Ghost Series II in the early part of 2019, adding to his already mouthwatering collection of cars.

The move was reportedly a battle between himself and another Ghanaian man of God, Reverend Obofour. The leader of the International Godsway Church also previously gifted 14 luxurious cars including G-Wagon, Bentley, Range Rovers and a BMW to his church members.

Bishop Obinim is a man of style and likes to move in style unlike the days of Jesus when walking was popular.

His Rolls Royce was spotted on the Tema motorway.