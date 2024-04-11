According to report, the fire started around 9:00 pm having destroyed several stalls in the market
Blaze engulfs Madina Market in Accra
The Madina Market has been engulfed by fire on Wednesday night, causing extensive damage to parts of the market.
Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service swiftly responded to the scene and worked to extinguish the flames.
The cause of the inferno is not yet known, as investigations are ongoing.
Market fires have unfortunately become a common occurrence in Ghana, raising concerns about safety and preventive measures.
