ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Blaze engulfs Madina Market in Accra

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Madina Market has been engulfed by fire on Wednesday night, causing extensive damage to parts of the market.

Fire engulf Madina Market
Fire engulf Madina Market

According to report, the fire started around 9:00 pm having destroyed several stalls in the market

Recommended articles

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service swiftly responded to the scene and worked to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the inferno is not yet known, as investigations are ongoing.

Market fires have unfortunately become a common occurrence in Ghana, raising concerns about safety and preventive measures.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

John Mahama

Accept responsibility for current dumsor and fix it – Mahama to Akufo-Addo’s govt

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Same-sex couples face harsher penalties than 70-year-old marrying a 14-year-old — Gabby

Teenage pregnancy

Men aged 20 to 39 responsible for 86% of teenage pregnancies in Tema