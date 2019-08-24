Board member of NYA resigns over "issues." Urges Akufo-Addo's intervention

Mr Arnold Boateng said he is unable to make the "issues" public because of his oath of secrecy as a board member in his resignation letter to the president.

“There are issues at the Authority, which I am unhappy about but cannot comment on as a result of my oath of secrecy as a board member," he said.

He added: “I would therefore urge you to take keen interest at the Authority to ensure best practice, appropriate conduct and actions.”

Mr Boateng has been serving on the NYA baord chaired by Sammy Awuku for two years now.