The baby was found dead in the rubble of the collapsed building, as the death toll from the disaster continues to rise.

This was disclosed by Richard Amo-Yartey, Director for Inspectorate Division at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

READ ALSO: Police arrests pastor of collapsed church at Akyem Batabi

Akyem Batabi church collapse

Speaking to the press on Friday, he said two cars that were crushed have also been uncovered.

“We discovered a body, the body of a baby girl who is estimated to be about two years old,” he said.

Mr. Amo-Yartey stated that rescuers have stopped using machinery and rather resorted to a mop-up as the rescue efforts enter a fourth successive day.

“At about 1:30 am we ended the search and rescue… We have stopped the use of machines and have introduced sniffer dogs and have sniffed around to see if there are traces of anybody," he added.

Earlier in the week, the Church of Prosperity tragically collapsed, leaving several worshippers trapped.

The Police have so far managed to rescue some of the victims, as rescue efforts continue with the help of excavators and sniffer dogs.

However, as of today, Friday, October 23, 2020, the death toll from the disaster currently stands at 23.