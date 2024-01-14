ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Mine landslide claims 21 lives in Tanzania

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a devastating incident, a mine landslide has led to the loss of 21 lives in Northern Tanzania, highlighting the risks associated with mining activities in the region.

Mine Landmines
The incident occurred in a mining area, underscoring the need for increased safety measures and vigilance in the industry.

President Hassan said the landslide occurred at Ng'alita mine in Bariadi district, Simiyu region.

"These fellow Tanzanians were small miners in the area, trying to earn a living for themselves, and their families," President Hassan said.

Defense agencies are working to remove more bodies from the rubble, she said.

Subsequent details and developing information will be updated.

