Broadcast my ambulance trial live – Ato Forson petitions Chief Justice

The impetus for this request stems from recent accusations of misconduct directed at Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Last week, Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the trial, alleged that the Attorney-General had pressured him to give false testimony against Dr. Ato Forson.

ADVERTISEMENT

In support of Jakpa’s claims, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) released a 16-minute recording that purportedly captures a conversation between Attorney-General Dame and Richard Jakpa.

The recording allegedly features Dame instructing Jakpa on what to say in court to incriminate Dr. Ato Forson.

During a press conference on May 28, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah asserted that the tape revealed a deliberate attempt to manipulate Jakpa’s testimony.

Given these developments, Dr. Ato Forson argues that broadcasting the trial live would promote transparency and uphold the principles of open justice.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He believes this approach will allow the public to form informed opinions and hold all participants accountable.

"In light of the recent exposé regarding the alleged misconduct of Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, I have directed my legal team to petition the Chief Justice for the live broadcast of all future proceedings in the Ambulance Trial," Dr. Forson stated.

"This request is driven by a strong commitment to transparency and open justice, which are essential to a fair and impartial legal system."

He added, "The allegations against the Attorney-General are extremely troubling. If proven true, they constitute a severe breach of public trust and threaten the integrity of our judicial system. It is crucial that these allegations be thoroughly investigated and that the public have the opportunity to witness the proceedings firsthand."