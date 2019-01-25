The Banda Ahenkro Methodist Basic School in the Brong Ahafo Region gave two of its teachers airtime worth GHc5 as reward for emerging as the overall best teachers.

The two teachers were given the airtime after they emerged as the best teachers for the primary Junior High School sections respectively.

Speaking to Accra-based Onua FM, one of the award-winning teachers, Christopher Appiah, confirmed the story.

The primary 4 teacher explained that the best teacher award was instituted by the Chairman of the Parents-Teacher Association (PTA), William Kwabena Sefah.

According to him, the GHc5 airtime is meant to honour and encourage teachers who excelled in the school.

Mr. Appiah further disclosed that his colleague teachers who emerged second runners-up were also rewarded with GHc2 airtime each.

Meanwhile, another teacher posted to the school as part of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) also received GHc2 airtime as prize package for being punctual.

Commenting further, the PTA Chairman, William Kwabena Sefa, admitted that the reward given to the teachers is meagre but said it is a good start.

He also urged the Ministry of Education to incentivise teachers so that they will be boosted to give their all in the classroom.